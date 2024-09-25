KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: KEY.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $23.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.29% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KEY.PRK was trading at a 5.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.36% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Wednesday trading, KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: KEY.PRK) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are down about 1.2%.

