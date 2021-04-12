KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $30.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 23.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.20% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E :

In Monday trading, KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are up about 0.9%.

