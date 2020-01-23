KeyCorp's (KEY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Meet Estimates

Have you been eager to see how KeyCorp KEY performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this Cleveland-based bank-oriented financial services company’s earnings release this morning:



Earnings



KeyCorp came out with adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, which is at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Lower expenses aided results.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for KeyCorp depicted a neutral stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained unchanged over the last seven days.



Before reporting Q4 earnings, the company delivered positive surprises in two and matched in one of trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Overall, the company has a negative earnings surprise of 0.1% in the trailing four quarters.



Revenues



KeyCorp posted total revenues of $1.64 billion, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Key Q4 Stats to Note:



Net income (after considering non-recurring items) was $439 million or 45 cents per share

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) decreased 18 basis points year over year to 2.98%

Expenses declined 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $980 million

Provision for credit losses increased 84.7% from the year-ago quarter to $109 million

Average loans were $93.6 billion

Average deposits stood at $112.6 billion



What Zacks Rank Says



Currently, KeyCorp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this KeyCorp earnings report!



