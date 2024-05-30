News & Insights

KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H Ex-Dividend Reminder

May 30, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

On 6/3/24, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 6/17/24. As a percentage of KEY.PRL's recent share price of $22.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of KEY.PRL to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when KEY.PRL shares open for trading on 6/3/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.89%, which compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRL shares, versus KEY:

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:

In Thursday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are up about 0.6%.

