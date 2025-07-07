KeyCorp's 5.650% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of KeyCorp's 5.650% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: KEY.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KEY.PRJ was trading at a 12.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRJ shares, versus KEY:

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on KeyCorp's 5.650% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F :

In Monday trading, KeyCorp's 5.650% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: KEY.PRJ) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are off about 1.4%.

