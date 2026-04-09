KeyCorp (XTRA:KEY) Price Target Increased by 70.79% to 20.31

The average one-year price target for KeyCorp (XTRA:KEY) has been revised to 20,31 € / share. This is an increase of 70.79% from the prior estimate of 11,89 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16,37 € to a high of 23,28 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from the latest reported closing price of 18,18 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 537 owner(s) or 37.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.11%, an increase of 28.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.03% to 961,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 162,095K shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,967K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,984K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,868K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,721K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,698K shares , representing a decrease of 153.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 77.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,113K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,371K shares , representing a decrease of 64.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 90.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,027K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 11.21% over the last quarter.

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