KeyCorp Unusual Options Activity For November 06

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on KeyCorp. Our analysis of options history for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 73% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $699,665, and 7 were calls, valued at $268,670.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for KeyCorp during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KeyCorp options trades today is 2743.2 with a total volume of 9,860.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KeyCorp's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

KeyCorp 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KEY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $25.00 $87.2K 0 515 KEY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $25.00 $80.3K 0 362 KEY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $6.05 $5.9 $5.9 $25.00 $74.3K 0 227 KEY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $5.8 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $74.0K 0 1.3K KEY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $6.15 $5.9 $5.9 $25.00 $57.2K 0 100

About KeyCorp

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Where Is KeyCorp Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,219,269, the price of KEY is up by 13.41%, reaching $19.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What The Experts Say On KeyCorp

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on KeyCorp with a target price of $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on KeyCorp with a target price of $18. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KeyCorp with a target price of $19. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KeyCorp, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

