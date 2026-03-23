KeyCorp to See Bank of Nova Scotia Raise Ownership Stake to 19.99%

KeyCorp KEY is set to see The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS increase its ownership stake in the bank to as much as 19.99%, underscoring strong confidence from its strategic partner. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing a regulatory filing.



The move, which involves acquiring additional voting shares, builds on prior regulatory approval that allowed BNS to hold up to a 14.99% stake in KEY.



The Canadian lender had already invested $2.8 billion for a 14.99% ownership in KeyCorp following an agreement initiated in August 2024 and completed later that year.



The latest step reflects a calculated expansion within regulatory limits, reinforcing BNS’s long-term North American growth ambitions. The investment also grants BNS board representation, positioning it to influence strategic direction while maintaining a minority, non-controlling role.

KeyCorp’s Relationship With BNS Remains Stable

Despite the increased ownership, KEY has emphasized that the nature of its partnership with BNS will remain unchanged. The transaction will not alter existing agreements or subject KEY to additional regulatory oversight. This signals continuity in collaboration rather than a shift in control dynamics.



The timing coincides with KeyCorp’s $1-billion share repurchase program, which could further concentrate ownership among existing investors.



Together, these developments underline a stable yet evolving partnership that may unlock future synergies, particularly in client servicing and cross-border opportunities.

Capital Strength for KEY

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s earlier investment significantly strengthened KEY’s capital position, lifting its CET1 ratio and enhancing tangible book value. The capital infusion enabled KEY to actively reposition its balance sheet, including divesting lower-yielding securities and reallocating funds into higher-yielding, liquid assets.



While these actions resulted in near-term losses, they were expected to drive $400 million in additional net interest income across 2025 and 2026.

KEY & BNS Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, BNS shares have gained 6.3% and the KeyCorp stock has rallied 3.4%.



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Currently, Bank of Nova Scotia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas KeyCorp has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Finance Firms

Last month, Prosperity Bancshares PB acquired San Antonio, TX-based Southwest Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Texas Partners Bank, for $268.9 million in an all-stock deal. Per the agreement, PB issued approximately 4,095,397 shares of its common stock upon closure.



Per the deal, Brent Given, interim chairman, president and CEO of Texas Partners, will join Prosperity Bank as San Antonio Area Chairman. Tom Moreno, COO of Texas Partners, assumed a senior management role. At the same time, Gene Dawson, Jr., interim chairman, president and CEO of Southwest, joined Prosperity Bank’s board of directors.

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KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.