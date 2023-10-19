KeyCorp Reveals Fall In Q3 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $515 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $1.57 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $267 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.