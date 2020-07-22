KeyCorp Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

Markets
(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $161 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $405 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.72 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $161 Mln. vs. $405 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

