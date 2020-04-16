KeyCorp Reveals Drop In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $119 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $1.47 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $119 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

