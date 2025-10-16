KeyCorp Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q3; Adj. Revenue Up 17%

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported third quarter net income from continuing operations to shareholders of $454 million, or $0.41 per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $447 million, or $0.47 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $450 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $285 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.19 billion, up 23.8% from last year. Taxable-equivalent total revenue was $1.90 billion, up 172.7%. Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue was $1.90 billion compared to $1.61 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.88 billion in revenue.

Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman, said: "We are on track to deliver record revenue in 2025. We will continue to deliver outsized EPS growth. We will reach a 15% or better return on tangible common equity within the next few years."

Shares of KeyCorp are up 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.