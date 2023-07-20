KeyCorp Q2 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $251 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $507 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $1.60 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $251 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

