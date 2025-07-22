KeyCorp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $389 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $1.840 billion from $1.526 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

