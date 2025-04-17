KeyCorp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $370.00 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $183.00 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $370.00 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $1.773 billion from $1.533 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $370.00 Mln. vs. $183.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.773 Bln vs. $1.533 Bln last year.

