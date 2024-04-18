KeyCorp Q1 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $183 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $1.53 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $183 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

