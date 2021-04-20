KeyCorp Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $595 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $1.75 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $595 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

