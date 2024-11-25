KeyCorp put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in KeyCorp (KEY) with 11,625 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 19.5 puts and 11/29 weekly 20.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 11,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.74, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 21st.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KEY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.