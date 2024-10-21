KeyCorp price target raised to $20 from $19 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter raised the firm’s price target on KeyCorp (KEY) to $20 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company has maintained its 2025 net interest income outlook of 20% or more growth, with strong momentum in fee income, led by investment banking and expense growth of low to mid-single digits, but while its Q4 expenses will come in much higher than forecast, some of those costs are one-time in nature, including several investment opportunities to get a head start on 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KEY:
- KeyCorp price target raised to $18 from $17 at RBC Capital
- KeyCorp price target raised to $19 from $16 at Barclays
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 17, 2024
- KeyCorp sees FY24 NII down 2%-5% vs. FY23
- KeyCorp reiterates long-term targets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.