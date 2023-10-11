KeyCorp (KEY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

KeyCorp (KEY) closed at $10.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KeyCorp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 19, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.27, signifying a 50.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, down 17.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion, which would represent changes of -40.63% and -11.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, KeyCorp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.96.

One should further note that KEY currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

