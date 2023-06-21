KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.84, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

KeyCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, down 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion, which would represent changes of -20.31% and -4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% lower. KeyCorp is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note KeyCorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.1, so we one might conclude that KeyCorp is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KEY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KEY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

