KeyCorp (KEY) Should be on Your Radar for 6.2% Dividend Yield

Solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. One such stock from the banking industry is KeyCorp KEY.



KeyCorp provides wide range of financial products and services, operating in a widespread network of more than 950 branches. The bank has been increasing its quarterly dividend on a regular basis, with the last hike of 5.1% to 20.5 cents per share in November 2022.



In the past five years, KeyCorp raised its dividend thrice, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 3.9%. Considering the last day’s closing price of $13.26, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 6.18%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s average of 3.92% and attractive for investors as it represents a steady income stream.



Should one keep an eye on KeyCorp stock to earn a high dividend yield? Let’s check the company's financials to understand the risks and rewards, before taking any decision.



KeyCorp has been witnessing solid top-line growth over the past several years. Though tax-equivalent revenues declined in 2019 and 2022, the metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% over the last five years (2017-2022). The rise was mainly driven by higher loan balances. During the four-year period ended 2022, loans and deposits witnessed a CAGR of 7.5% and 7.4%, respectively.



Supported by modest loan demand and efforts to strengthen fee income, its top line is expected to keep improving. Though we project total revenues to decline 11.5% this year, it will rebound and grow 1.7% and 5.8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.



With the Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates high in the near term, KeyCorp’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to continue growing in the near term (though the pace of growth will slow down on higher funding costs). We expect NIM to be 2.20%, 2.25% and 2.33% in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.



KeyCorp’s business restructuring initiatives are impressive. In 2022, the company acquired GradFin, which strengthened its digital offering capabilities. In 2021, it acquired a B2B-focused digital platform, XUP Payments, and a data analytics-driven consultancy firm, AQN Strategies LLC. These, along with several past buyouts/expansion initiatives, are expected to strengthen its product suites and market share as well as help diversify revenues. This will help drive fee income growth going forward. Though we forecast total non-interest income to decline 7.5% this year, it will bounce back and rise 2.5% in 2024.



Despite several near-term headwinds, including rising expenses, substantial exposure to commercial loans and poor asset quality due to a worsening macroeconomic outlook, KEY is fundamentally robust. In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 12.6% compared with the industry's rally of 9%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors should keep this stock on their radar as this will help generate robust returns over time.

Bank Stocks With Solid Dividends

Banking stocks like Truist Financial TFC and Huntington Bancshares HBAN are worth a look as these too have decent dividend yields. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank of 3.



Considering the last day’s closing price, Truist Financial’s dividend yield currently stands at 6.06%. In the past three months, shares of TFC have soared 14.4%.



Based on the last day’s closing price, Huntington Bancshares’ dividend yield currently stands at 5.17%. In the past three months, shares of FITB have gained 9.5%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

