KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.77, changing hands as high as $16.82 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.725 per share, with $20.0395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82. The KEY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

