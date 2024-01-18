KeyCorp (KEY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

KeyCorp (KEY) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest margin - Proforma : 2.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 2.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Average balance - Total earning assets : $172.05 billion versus $171.57 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $172.05 billion versus $171.57 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) : 88.6% compared to the 74.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 88.6% compared to the 74.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Nonperforming assets - Total : $591 million versus $475.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $591 million versus $475.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 11.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%.

: 11.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 14.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.2%.

: 14.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.2%. Leverage Ratio : 9% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Nonperforming loans at period-end : $574 million compared to the $467.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $574 million compared to the $467.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment banking and debt placement fees : $136 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.99 million.

: $136 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.99 million. Corporate services income : $67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.53 million.

: $67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.53 million. Service charges on deposit accounts: $65 million versus $68.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of KeyCorp have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

