KeyCorp (KEY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY) closed at $12.29, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KeyCorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2023. On that day, KeyCorp is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 5.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $7.01 billion, which would represent changes of -12.5% and -3.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.51% lower. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, KeyCorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.92.

Investors should also note that KEY has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

