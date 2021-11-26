KeyCorp (KEY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

KeyCorp (KEY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KEY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.96, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEY was $23.96, representing a -2.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.57 and a 57.11% increase over the 52 week low of $15.25.

KEY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). KEY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports KEY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 101.69%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the key Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KEY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KEY as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 18.46% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of KEY at 3.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.