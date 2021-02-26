KeyCorp (KEY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

KeyCorp (KEY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KEY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KEY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEY was $20.68, representing a -5.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.81 and a 177.58% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

KEY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). KEY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports KEY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.63%, compared to an industry average of 28.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KEY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KEY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KEY as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 83.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KEY at 3.71%.

