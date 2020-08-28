KeyCorp (KEY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

KeyCorp (KEY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KEY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KEY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.67, the dividend yield is 5.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEY was $12.67, representing a -38.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.53 and a 70.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

KEY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). KEY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports KEY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.05%, compared to an industry average of -36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KEY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KEY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KEY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 22.23% over the last 100 days. FCAN has the highest percent weighting of KEY at 3.66%.

