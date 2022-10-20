KeyCorp (KEY) Down as Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Provisions

KeyCorp’s KEY third-quarter 2022 earnings from continuing operations of 55 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. The bottom line also declined 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 60 cents per share.



Shares of KEY lost almost 3% in pre-market market trading on lower-than-expected quarterly performance. Higher provisions and weak fee income performance weighed on investor sentiments.



A rise in net interest income (NII) driven by robust average loan growth and higher interest rates supported KEY’s results. Also, a slight decline in expenses was a tailwind. However, a fall in non-interest income due to a tough operating backdrop and higher provisions were the undermining factors.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $513 million, down 16.7% year over year. We had projected the same to be $558.7 million.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Dip Modestly

Total revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $1.89 billion. The top line also marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.86 billion.



NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) grew 17.4% to $1.2 billion. The increase was mainly driven by higher earning asset balances, a rise in rates and a favorable balance sheet mix. Our estimate for NII was same as the reported number.



Taxable-equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations increased 27 basis points (bps) to 2.74%.Our estimate for NIM was 2.71%.



Non-interest income was $683 million, falling 14.3%. The decline was mainly due to lower consumer mortgage income, cards and payments income, investment banking and debt placement fees and other income.



Non-interest expenses decreased marginally to $1.11 billion. We had projected the metric to be $1.10 billion.



At the third-quarter end, average total deposits were $144.2 billion, down 2.2% from the prior quarter. Average total loans were $114.4 billion, up 4.8%. The growth was primarily driven by robust strength in commercial loan portfolios.

Credit Quality Deteriorating

Net loan charge-offs, as a percentage of average loans, rose 5 bps year over year to 0.15%. Provision for credit losses was $109 million against a benefit of $107 million in the prior-year quarter. This mainly reflected the uncertain economic outlook and loan growth.



Allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.14 billion, up 5.5%.



Non-performing assets, as a percentage of period-end portfolio loans, other real estate-owned properties assets and other non-performing assets were 0.36%, down 25 bps.

Capital Ratios Deteriorates

KeyCorp's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 4.3% as of Sep 30, 2022, down from 7% in the corresponding period of 2021. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.6%, down from 10.9%.



Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.1%, down from 9.6% as of Sep 30, 2021.

Share Repurchase Update

KeyCorp’s board of directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase program through the third quarter of 2023.

Our Take

Solid loans and deposit balances, along with higher interest rates, are likely to continue supporting KeyCorp’s revenues. However, elevated expenses and weakness in the mortgage business remain near-term concerns.



KeyCorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KeyCorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | KeyCorp Quote

KeyCorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Major Banks

Truist Financial’s TFC third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The bottom line declined 12.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.30.



Results have been primarily hurt by a decline in non-interest income and higher provisions. Nevertheless, average loan growth and higher rates drove the increase in NII, which was a major positive for TFC.



M&T Bank Corporation MTB reported net operating earnings per share of $3.83 in third-quarter 2022, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21. The bottom line compares favorably with $3.76 per share reported in the year-ago period.



The results were adversely impacted by an increase in credit costs, higher expenses and a fall in non-interest income. Yet, a rise in net interest income (NII) on net interest margin expansion, higher rates and balance sheet strength offered some support.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): Free Stock Analysis Report



KeyCorp (KEY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.