KeyCorp (KEY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY) closed at $15.94, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.45% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KeyCorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 7.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 2.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $7.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.27% and +0.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, KeyCorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.36.

We can also see that KEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KEY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



