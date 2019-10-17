Markets
KEY

KeyCorp Earnings Retreat In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $386 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.63 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $386 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEY

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular