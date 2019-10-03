KeyCorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEY

In trading on Thursday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.85, changing hands as low as $16.59 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.655 per share, with $20.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.79.

