KeyCorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $401 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.69 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $401 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

