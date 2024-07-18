KeyCorp Announces Drop In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $238 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.53 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $238 Mln. vs. $251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

