KeyCorp Announces Decline In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $421 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $595 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.70 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $421 Mln. vs. $595 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

