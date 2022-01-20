KeyCorp Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.95 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $603 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.

