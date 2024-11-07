Keybridge Capital Announces 2024 AGM Details

Keybridge Capital Limited (AU:KBC) has released an update.

Keybridge Capital Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate either in person in Melbourne or online via a teleconference. Shareholders are advised to stay informed of any updates regarding the AGM, especially in light of potential changes due to government regulations. Proxy voting instructions must be submitted by November 27, 2024, to be valid.

