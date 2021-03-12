Markets
KEY

KeyBank Boosts Commitment To $40 Bln For Community Benefits Plan - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regional bank KeyBank, the primary subsidiary of KeyCorp. (KEY), announced on Friday that it will increase its commitment to $40 billion from the initial $16.5 billion for community benefits plan to focus on economic access and equity for underserved communities and populations.

KeyBank's announcement comes as it has surpassed the goal of the initial five-year $16.5 billion commitment one year early by delivering more than $18 billion in lending and investments across its footprint.

These investments have supported affordable housing and community development projects nationwide, small business and home lending in low- and moderate-income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

Off the total commitment of $40 billion, KeyBank will use $36 billion for economic equity & inclusion and $4 billion for renewable energy & sustainability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular