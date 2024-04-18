Keybanc Upgrades Zscaler (ZS)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.72% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is 269.32. The forecasts range from a low of 215.13 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.72% from its latest reported closing price of 172.96.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 2,044MM, an increase of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.38%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 76,266K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,780K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,713K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 32.80% over the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 1,996K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,979K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 27.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,771K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 75.66% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

