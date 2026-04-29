Keybanc Upgrades Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.42% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings is $29.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 65.42% from its latest reported closing price of $17.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings is 989MM, a decrease of 24.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 29.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.23%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.18% to 179,968K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contour Asset Management holds 11,163K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,835K shares , representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 7,023K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,250K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,760K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,555K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,582K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,500K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,115K shares , representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 2.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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