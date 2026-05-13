Keybanc Upgrades Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Zebra Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZBRA) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.81% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies is $333.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.56 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.81% from its latest reported closing price of $241.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies is 7,561MM, an increase of 35.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an decrease of 548 owner(s) or 44.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.09%, an increase of 47.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 53,893K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,201K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,803K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,874K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,530K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 90.91% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,471K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 16.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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