Keybanc Upgrades YETI Holdings (BMV:YETI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for YETI Holdings (BMV:YETI) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,712K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,529K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 4.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,647K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 13.23% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,781K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 48.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 36.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,560K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 84.07% over the last quarter.

