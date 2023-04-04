Keybanc Upgrades WideOpenWest (WOW)

On April 4, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.52% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for WideOpenWest is $15.87. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.52% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WideOpenWest is $703MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.40.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 31,500K shares representing 36.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,494K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 6,018K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,994K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,431K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,718K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 19.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in WideOpenWest. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.14%, a decrease of 68.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 85,185K shares. The put/call ratio of WOW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

WideOpenWest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.