Keybanc Upgrades VICI Properties (VICI)

On March 9, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $39.16. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of $33.76.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is $3,223MM, an increase of 21.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 74,544K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,725K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 50,059K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,635K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,265K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,436K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,540K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 25,885K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,869K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 48.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1729 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.56%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 1,115,536K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

VICI Properties Background Information

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

