Keybanc Upgrades United Rentals (URI)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $721.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $489.85 to a high of $1,022.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of $695.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is 14,194MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,203 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.31%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 70,415K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,173K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,492K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 120.77% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,300K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 1.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 15.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,777K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 16.15% over the last quarter.

United Rentals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

