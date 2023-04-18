Keybanc Upgrades Sunrun (RUN)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from Sector Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $40.17. The forecasts range from a low of $12.87 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.36% from its latest reported closing price of $20.56.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is $2,514MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTCLX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation Fund Admiral Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 17.72% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,008K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 85.30% over the last quarter.

IVOO - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 278K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 6.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 207,022K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

