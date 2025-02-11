Keybanc Upgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Steel Dynamics (NasdaqGS:STLD) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $141.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of $132.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 16,162MM, a decrease of 7.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.23%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 143,204K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,177K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares , representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 25.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,759K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,658K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 53.13% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,534K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 46.09% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.