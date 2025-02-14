Keybanc Upgrades Steel Dynamics (LSE:0ADX)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Steel Dynamics (LSE:0ADX) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADX is 0.24%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 144,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,177K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares , representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADX by 25.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADX by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,759K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADX by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,688K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADX by 54.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,593K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing an increase of 22.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADX by 15.79% over the last quarter.

