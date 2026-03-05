Keybanc Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJD)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJD) from Underweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $21.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.43 to a high of $24.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $21.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 30,106MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJD is 0.17%, an increase of 54.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.81% to 841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HDBFX - Hartford Dynamic Bond Fund Class F holds 220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 59.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 102.46% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 47.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 81.62% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 86K shares. No change in the last quarter.

