Keybanc Upgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 349.42. The forecasts range from a low of 263.61 to a high of $422.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of 303.73.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 24,112MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.53.

Sherwin-Williams Declares $0.72 Dividend

On February 14, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 received the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.45%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 227,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,230K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,752K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,488K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,295K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares , representing a decrease of 32.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,980K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 32.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 39.35% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

